Cee-c bags endorsement deal with Naira Bet (Photos)

Cee-C has added another feather to her cap as she has reportedly sealed an endorsement deal with Naira Bet.

Sharing photos of herself sealing the deal in Naira Bet’s office, she wrote:

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you .

Another one in the bag, I love my new family!!

Thanks @officialnairabet, looking forward to an amazing relationship.

Spartans!

There’s no Ceec without you guys, I’m humbled.

I love y’all💕💕💕

See photos below:

