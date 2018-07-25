Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-c bags endorsement deal with Naira Bet (Photos)

Cee-C has added another feather to her cap as she has reportedly sealed an endorsement deal with Naira Bet.

Sharing photos of herself sealing the deal in Naira Bet’s office, she wrote:

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you .
Another one in the bag, I love my new family!!
Thanks @officialnairabet, looking forward to an amazing relationship.
Spartans!
There’s no Ceec without you guys, I’m humbled.
I love y’all💕💕💕

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

[Lyrics] Lil Kesh – Again O

“I’d allow my daughter be a stripper if she wants” — Timaya

[Lyrics] Reminisce ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing – Faize Yi

[Lyrics] Dice Ailes – Enough For You

[Lyrics] Zoro ft. Simi – Stainless

Benue Governor Ortom officially defects from APC to PDP

Princess Shyngle gets death threats for shading single female celebrities

Kenyan Lady advises women on how to get what they want from Nigerian men

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma reacts to reports that she dumped school because of Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *