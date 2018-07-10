Entertainment, Gossip

Cee-C pens down a romantic message to Leo on his birthday (Video)

Cee-C and Leo have continued to spark dating rumours on social media with their posts and comments at each other.

Leo Da Silva is 26 years today, and Cee-C has taken to Instagram to send him the sweetest message with a romantic video of them.

Cee-C wrote:

“Dasilva!
Always know that I’m here for you, to encourage, pray, support, to be a helper
You have my attention Akin..
Happy birthday my fresh air..
@sirleobdasilva”

See their exchange below:

Watch the romantic video she posted below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nollywood Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze honoured as a Distinguished Visitor to Miami-Dade County

Pharmacist refuses to sell condom to lady because it’s against her faith

Policemen chase, force student to jump off bridge in Lagos

Footballer, Odion Ighalo spends quality family time as they go on vacation in Greece (Photos)

Nigerian lady arrested with cocaine concealed in her vagina in India

Late Rapper, XXXTentacion signed a $10 Million Deal Before His Death

How Members of the Royal family showed up at Prince Louis Christening

Woman arrested for sponsoring robbery gang (Photo)

How Sunmbo and Pastor Adeoye’s church members reacted to the birth of their child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *