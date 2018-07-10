Cee-C pens down a romantic message to Leo on his birthday (Video)

Cee-C and Leo have continued to spark dating rumours on social media with their posts and comments at each other.
Leo Da Silva is 26 years today, and Cee-C has taken to Instagram to send him the sweetest message with a romantic video of them.
Cee-C wrote:
“Dasilva!
Always know that I’m here for you, to encourage, pray, support, to be a helper
You have my attention Akin..
Happy birthday my fresh air..
@sirleobdasilva”
See their exchange below:
Watch the romantic video she posted below:
Leave a Comment…
comments