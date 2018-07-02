Entertainment, Gossip

CeeC and Nina look all shades of fabulous as they step out together. (Photos)

In a rare version of post BBNaija events, two lovely finalists have been pictured looking as elegant as can possibly be together.

We know for certain that the duo were not the best of friends while in the house but it looks like they’ve left whatever happened in the Big Brother House, stay in the Big Brother House.

Cee-C and Nina looked all shades of gorgeous after they were photoed together recently when they went for an outing together.

It’s no doubt that the ladies of the Big Brother house have upped their style game since they left the house as they continue to serve us with really impressive style games.

See Cee-C and Nina’s latest photos and tell me you’re not digging their look…

Nina look

Nina look

