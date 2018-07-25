Entertainment

CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Big Brother Naija See Gobe housemate, CeeC Nwadiora has added another endorsement deal to her already growing list and this time, it’s with sports betting brand, NairaBET.

The sports betting platform took to their social media platform to unveil their latest ambassadorial addition alongside pictures from the contract signing event.

See tweet:

 

CeeC also confirmed the endorsement deal with a post shared on her Instagram page with caption;

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you. Another one in the bag, I love my new family!! Thanks @officialnairabet , looking forward to an amazing relationship.

Check out more photos

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Caroline Danjuma Shares Powerful Testimony about Daughter’s Birth

Timi Dakolo Shares How Important Money Is In Marriage’

Lady advises women on how to get what they want from Nigerian men

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are allegedly enraged over her status as a dropout

Music: Naira Marley – Drummer Boy

Man arrested after he was caught having sex with a goat

Man survives ghastly accident… then climbs on his damaged vehicle to take pictures.

[Lyrics] Lil Kesh – Again O

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *