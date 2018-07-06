Celebrity Stylist, Swanky Jerry Celebrates His Birthday With Lovely Pictures

Swankyjerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo better known as Swankyjerry is a Nigerian Celebrity Fashion Stylist known for his work with Tonto Dikeh, D’banj, Ice Prince, M.I, Tu Face, Juliet Ibrahim, Davido and a host of other high profile clients.

He celebrated his birthday on the 4th of July, 2018 and he uploaded some lovely professional photos on social media.

He penned down an interesting note as seen below;

“The writer in me wants to write a best seller right now ! I feel so blessed and extremely happy THANK YOU ALL FOR MAKING MY DAY ! The happiness I feel is compared to none. I couldn’t have asked for more ! All the wishes, prayers , cakes , gifts even though most my friends get confused on what to give me I feel like I have two of everything in life thank you for sharing my special day with me . Just so you know the whole of July I’m celebrating it’s a movie”

Swankyjerry began his career as a celebrity fashion stylist with the launch of his fashion and lifestyle brand Swanky Signatures Styling in June 2012 and has since then, grown to become one of the most sought after stylists in the industry.

Asides from styling clients for red carpet appearances and video shoots, coverage of his work has appeared in many magazines and online publications. He has also styled Darey for House of Maliq, D’Banj for a photoshoot, Praiz, Davido for music video All of You and a host of others.

Within a space of two years, Swankyjerry’s impeccable sense of style and expertise as a stylist has earned him the respect of industry critics with nominations and an award to his name. In 2014, Swankyjerry won an award for Fashion Stylist of the year at The Lagos Fashion awards which held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

