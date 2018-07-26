Certificate Forgery: Court gives ‘dancing’ senator 6 days to produce certificate

A high court sitting in Osun state has asked People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the state, Ademola Adeleke, to produce his primary school certificate within six days.

The senator representing Osun west at the Senate has been embroiled in a certificate forgery scandal after winning the party primaries to represent it in the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, members of the PDP, immediately after the primaries filed a suit to challenge his candidacy on the grounds that the senator “did not possess his primary school leaving certificate” which is required according to section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution.

The plaintiffs asked the court to grant an order restraining the PDP from presenting Adeleke’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship poll.

The presiding judge, David Oladimeji, instead asked the defendant to produce the said certificate as granting the ex-parte application would “subject the court to mockery,” if the senator thereafter presents the certificate.

“It will be inequitable not to allow the respondent to come and show his certificate if he has any but if given the opportunity to present side of the case, the balance which is necessary for interlocutory injunction would be adequately considered.”

“Being an election matter, it is my conviction that the public will not be uninterested in the proceedings of this court.

“Once a matter is before a court, any party cannot take a further step without the express permission of the court.”

Oladimeji adjourned the motion till August 1 for definite hearing, saying that “no form of excuse from the litigants would be tolerated by the court.”