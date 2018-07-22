Charley Boy’s lesbian daughter shades him for turning into a gay rights activist despite blocking her

Dewy Oputa, Charly boy’s Lesbian daughter, has taken to her social media page to call him out for turning into a gay rights activist despite blocking her.

According to her, she hasn’t spoken to him for months and he blocked her on every social media platform only for him to be typing ‘paragraphs for the gram’.

Charly boy in an earlier post said:

‘now I reactivate my fight in defence of the LGBT community. You know something? Openness may not completely disarm prejudice but is a good place to start. I am hoping that my support will be a show of strength to the Nigerian LGBT community’.

