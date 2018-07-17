Charly Boy reacts after his daughter, Dewy Oputa revealed herself as a lesbian

Charly Boy has taken to his social media page to defend her daughter, Dewy Oputa who came out as a lesbian in an Instagram post she shared as she showed off her partner.

Charly Boy stated that the best thing about being true to yourself, is that no one can tell you what you’ve already told them.

Read his post below;

For Those going

Gagas over my

Princess Dewy’s post.

Hear This.

The best thing about being true to yourself is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you have just told them.

Acceptance has to come from,

Within.

I am blessed with beautiful Children and grand children. Love ❤ em All.

Thank you God.

