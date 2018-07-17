Charlyboy’s daughter, Dewy, shows off lesbian partner (Video)

Charley Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa has shown off her girlfriend while revealing they have created a page together.

Dewy, who is dating SJ, shared photos and a video showing them engaged in PDA. She revealed she was nervous at first about making her private business public but decided to come out with it.

She wrote: “I was kind of nervous about this but fuckkkkkkkkk ittttttttttt! …….Clears throat sooooooooooooo I and my Girlfriend decided to create a couples page because why not ?‍?? go follow @dewyandsj … ??”

