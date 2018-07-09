Check Out Hailey Baldwin’s Massive Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

The couple got engaged yesterday after several weeks of dating, and this was also confirmed by some eyewitnesses who told the press that they saw Bieber propose to Baldwin at a Bahamas resort in front of “everyone” after a round of salsa dancing.

The duo have dated on and off in the past, while Bieber was still involved with his most prominent ex, Selena Gomez. Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and dabbles in modeling, television presenting, and Instagram influencing. On the other hand, Bieber, 24, has been eschewing his music lately in favor of religious studies.

Following their proposal, the newly engaged lovebirds continued the celebration at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill on Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon. And eyewitnesses were able to get clear shot of the diamond ring whose monetary value the press hasn’t got yet.

Check out the photo below, as shared by Instagram/@shannon_mcnamara97: