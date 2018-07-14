Check out marriage list a church in Warri presents to intending couples

A church in Warri known as the True Vine Power House Ministry Incorporation has released a marriage list for those intending to get wedded in its church. The church also gave a stern warning that all the money should be paid 3 weeks to the marriage.
Check out the marriage list:
N8k for officiating pastor
N10k for host pastor
6k for instrumentalists
15k for couple fee
10k for marriage certificate
5k for fuel
N5k for lateness to church
10 food flask with one small 5 Alive and one Maltina each for the Ministers
2 food flask, 2 Eva water, 2 big 5 Alive and 2 cans of Maltina each for the Host Pastor
50 takeaways or 1 cooler of rice, 2 and half crates of can Maltina for the church workers
Suits for the Host Pastor and his wife
Couples must attend marriage class for two weeks before the wedding
Couples thanksgiving should not be more than a week after the wedding