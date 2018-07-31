Check Out New Photos Of Nollywood Actress, Dakore Egbuson

Despite the toll of motherhood, 39-year old actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has still maintained her petite and smart stature.

Dakore Egbuson

Dakore Egbuson has shared some beautiful professional photos of herself and her over 600,000 followers have been reacting.

Dakore who is married to the son of billionaire, Harry Akande has been scarce on the movie scene since she got married. She recently made a comeback to the industry and she has been building her profile again.

Dakore Akande (born Dakore Omobola Egbuson) is an ambassador for Amnesty International, Amstel Malta and Oxfam of America.

Dakore was born in Bayelsa State as the first child of her parents. She attended Corona School and Federal Government Girls’ College in Lagos and Bauchi respectively.

She studied Mass Communication at the University of Lagos but had to drop out due to incessant strikes. She is currently married with 2 kids.

Dakore has acted in more than 50 films.

See more photos: