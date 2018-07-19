Entertainment

Check Out Photos Of The First Ever Miss Nigeria Grace Atinuke Oyelude, Who Is Now 86

Mrs Grace Atinuke Oyelude, born November 16, 1931, is known to be the first ever Miss Nigeria, having won the pageant in 1957.

She hails from Kogi State, Grandma Oyelude was born in Kano to James Adeleye Olude and Marthan Dantu, who both hailed from Isanlu in present day Kogi State.

Then, the Miss Nigeria contest did not include a swimsuit competition.
Miss Nigeria started in 1957 as a photo contest, whereby contestants posted photographs of themselves to The Daily Times headquarters in Lagos. Finalists were shortlisted, and successful finalists were invited to compete in the live final at the Lagos Island Club.

Mrs Oyelude was working at UAC when she represented the then Northern region of Nigeria. It was her brother that saw the advert in the Daily Times newspaper and advised her to submit and her employers, UAC, sponsored her flight to Lagos for the finals of the contest.

After winning the contest, she travelled to England where she eventually studied to become a nurse.

Oyelude currently holds the chieftaincy titles ‘Iyaolu of Isaluland’ and ‘Iyalode of Okunland’. She has many grandchildren.

