Check Out The Heroic Welcome Senator Ike Ekweremadu Received In Enugu (Photos)







Supprters in their masses welcoming Ike Ekweremadu

Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday received a heroic welcome in Enugu state days after security operatives laid siege at his Abuja home. He was received by members of his constituency and supporters. Ekweremadu vowed to sustain the struggle, insisting that he would never be intimidated by those he described as anti-democratic forces with no democratic credentials in their blood stream.



Thousands of residents of the Coal City state had trouped out to receive the lawmaker as they formed lines from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport through major streets to his Independence Layout residence, chanting solidarity songs.



Addressing newsmen in his house, Ekweremadu vowed to continue the struggle to rescue the nation from its present state of anomie and urged the federal government to tackle the plethora of challenges facing the nation instead of engaging in mindless clamp down of perceived political opponents.



He said despite the obvious desperation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained determined to return to power by 2019 in order to save the nation from imminent collapse.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria