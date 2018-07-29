Check Out The New 2019 Ford F-150, So Sporty And Powerful (Photos)

The 2019 Ford F-150

Ford announced that the slightly refreshed 2019 F-150 Limited would now carry a V8. New equipment for the F-150 includes LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams and In the F-150 Raptor, it produces a remarkable 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. However, in the regular F-150, the 3.5L is limited to 375 hp. Make that “was.”

The Raptor’s up-rated engine is making its way into the luxurious F-150 Limited, and you might be thinking that to preserve the Raptor’s roost at the top of the Ford pickup pecking order, they’d saddle it with a lower power output.

The interior of the Ford F-150 is sweet I must say.

One of Ford’s greatest claims to fame is its interior layout, something Toyota fans may never understand. Up to five passengers will find a spot to sit, with two up front, and three passengers on the second rows.

The interior is classy with a satin-finished grille and tailgate applique, and satin chrome window trims. Inside, the Limited gets Camel Back two-tone leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door panels. Hand-finished ash wood trim adorns the interior, and there’s a laser-etched plaque on the center console armrest with the truck’s serial number.There’s also the option for three-way heated seats and a set of captain’s chairs for the second row.

The Limited is also loaded to the gills, with heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats; heated rear seats, power running boards. a panoramic moonroof; and power running boards. The top-spec F-150 also gets a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, and active park assist to make daily driving safer and less stressful. Curiously, Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist is optional—for well over $60,000, we’d expect everything to be standard.

Driver’s will enjoy the 7.0-inch instrument cluster, which comes with a Multi-Information Display that you can customize to display a variety of pertinent info. Standard spec on the Limited comes loaded with a lot of high tech features.

There’s also a feature which enables passengers to control various feature from their phone, such as the audio system, the optional Rear Entertainment System, and the rear climate control.

Speaking of price, Ford hasn’t announce a price yet but expect it to see a bit of a jump for 2019 over the outgoing Limited’s $62,855 for a 4×2 or $66,280 for a 4×4. Ford will announce specific pricing, fuel economy, and capability details real soon. Until then, we can’t wait to feel what that outrageous power will do to the F-150 Limited’s luxurious demeanor.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria