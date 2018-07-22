Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

A Twitter user simply identified as @ObiLeonardo has taken to the platform to share photos of a 16-yr-old boy and a 33-yr-old pregnant woman.

They are both involved in a romantic relationship.

Here are loved up photos of the 16-year-old boy and his 33-year-old pregnant lover below:

This is coming after a mom narrated how she got pregnant for a 16-year-old toyboy lover, who is almost half her age after meeting him on Facebook.

After seven months together, Kathleen discovered she was pregnant – and Jack ended up delivering their baby in the bedroom when she went into labour three-and-a-half weeks early.

Now their son, Jay, is nine months old, and despite the fact Kathleen already has two children from previous relationships, with only five years between Jack and her eldest, she said they all get along “really well”.

She explained:

“We are just one big family now and it’s really lovely.

“When Jay gets older we will tell him how his daddy brought him into the world – and tell him what a good job he did.”

Kathleen admitted she did have reservations about dating Jack, who is 14 years younger than her and had only just left school when they met. She told how Jack’s mum Angela, who is eight years older than her, was “shocked” when she hear

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

Actress, Dayo Amusa holds Slumber Party to celebrate her birthday (Photos)

PDP Chieftain shot dead in Lagos

Cardi B plans on taking Offset’s charge after his arrest for Gun and Drug possession

There is Serious Bad Blood Between Kizz Daniel And Reekado Banks – Harrysong Reveals

Tee Billz pens adorable message to son, JamJam as he turns 3

Mayorkun’s concert marred with violence and s*x as Davido’s bouncer assault journalist (Video)

More photos from the N10million White Wedding of Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son (photos)

Sarkodie’s White Wedding in Ghana (Photos and Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *