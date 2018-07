Check Out This Twitter Thread of Church Banners

There are churches everywhere in Nigeria.

Except in some Northern States where Islam is the religion of the majority, walk a distance of 5 minutes and you’re likely to have walked past 2 churches.

Hence, there are church banners everywhere.

A Twitter user @gidimeister made a thread sharing some of the hilarious church banners we’ve been seeing on the internet for years.

The banners advertise everything from the funeral service of demons (with the pastor clad in what is probably an Ancient Roman military clothing) to those questioning God: “OH GOD NA LIKE THIS WE GO DEY?”

See the thread

-BellaNAija