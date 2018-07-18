Chelsea Agree To Sell Thibaut Courtois To Real Madrid For £35m

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid this summer after accepting a €35m bid, according to reports.

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove Award at the just concluded World Cup following several impressive outings between the sticks, With Real Madrid having lost out in the chase to sign Manchester United’s David de Gea, they have now switched their attention to the Chelsea goalkeeper

RMC are now reporting that the transfer to Madrid is a done deal, with the Blues having accepted €35m for the stopper, who will sign a four-year deal with Los Blancos.

“€35m agreement between Chelsea & Real Madrid for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois, 4-year contract, according to RMC,” Get French Football News tweeted.

Thibaut Courtois recently suggested that The Blues would likely have to improve their wage offer if they want him to stay as his performances in the 2018 World Cup have increased his value.

“I will go back and I will see what they want and how they say it,” he said after the tournament ended. “Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have.

“In this World Cup, I have ignored all the speculation, all the rumours. But now, in the next few days, I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk. But I feel happy at Chelsea, it’s not that I necessarily want to leave.”

-Goal