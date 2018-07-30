Chelsea Demand 200m Pounds For Hazard

Eden Hazard

The Blues will require a world-record fee to part with the Belgian star.

Chelsea will demand £200 million ($262m) to sell Eden Hazard, reports the Daily Mail.

The Blues hope their price tag acts as a deterrent for Real Madrid, who are keen on landing Hazard to help replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The £200m fee would eclipse the current world record of £198m ($259m), paid by PSG to land Neymar last summer.

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has decided against trying to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea, AS reports.

The Spanish outlet claims the new Blancos boss will instead place his faith in Isco and, to a lesser extent, Marco Asensio.

It is said that Lopetegui would rather not overspend on a ‘Galactico’ signing this summer, with Chelsea reportedly demanding €200m for Hazard, while moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are off the table for now.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria