Sports

Chelsea on the cusp of €100m Juventus Double Raid

Premier League giants Chelsea are in advanced talks with Juventus over the signing of Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.

According to Sportitalia the Blues have employed super-agent Fali Ramadani to broker the two signings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Argentine striker Higuain had the best season of his career under new Blues manager Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16, shattering the Serie A record for most goals in a single campaign, while Rugani worked with Sarri at Empoli for two years and has struggled for playing time at Juventus.

In total, the deal is expected to cost €100m, with Higuain, 31, rated at €60m by the West London club.

It is expected that either Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud will have to make way for Higuain after both strikers failed to impress last season as the Blues finished fifth in the Premier League.


