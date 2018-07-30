Chelsea Preparing To Sign Arsenal Midfielder, Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey

The Wales star out of contract next summer and a rival club appears to be keeping tabs on him.

Chelsea are preparing a bid of around £30 million ($39.3m) to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Though Unai Emery sees Ramsey as an important figure in his Gunners rebuild, the Wales international is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

His current contract is up at the end of the upcoming season, and Chelsea are now set to move in and attempt to conclude a cut-price deal.

Chelsea have moved ahead of AC Milan in the race to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Milan looked in pole position to bring the Argentina international to San Siro having offered him a contract worth £80,000 per week.

But Chelsea are willing to pay Higuain around £120,000 per week and are now close to completing a £90 mliilon ($118m) move to sign both the forward and team-mate Daniele Rugani.

The Old Lady are will to let several stars leave to buy the Frenchman

Juventus are prepared to offload a number of players to raise funds for a Paul Pogba bid, reports the Mirror.

There is understood to be mutual interest between Juventus and Pogba, who starred for the Old Lady between 2012 and 2016.

Juve are willing to sell Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani to help fund a massive bid for Pogba.

