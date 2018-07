Renowned Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the Cover Star for the July edition of French magazine M Lemonde.

The novelist talks about feminism, Beyonce featuring her “We should All be Feminist” speech, and fashion in the issue which rightly captions her as “Une Femme Puissante’- “Powerful Woman”.

The magazine titled the piece about the author:

Photo credit: Thurstan Redding

