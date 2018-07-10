Chioma caught on camera preparing a lovely meal for Davido (Video)

Few moments after the arrival of Davido’s brand new ‘Bentley Bentayga’, we see the singer having a good time with his lover, Chioma as she prepares a lovely meal for him as courtesy demands.

The beautiful Chef who was recently criticized by her fans over a cleavage-baring dress she wore for an outing in the UK, seem to be ignoring the critics who now say she is changing because of money.

We see the Chef on her cooking duties as she prepares a dish for the the young billionaire and the meal will make you ‘WOW’.

Watch video below;