Chioma Speaks On Abandoning School For Davido

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has reacted to reports that she abandoned her education to be with the OBO crooner.

Earlier on Wednesday, the social media was agog with reports that Chioma abandoned her education in Babcock University. The report claimed that her father is unhappy with her refusal to focus on education and become a graduate before getting married.

According to the viral report, Chioma is expected to have graduated since 2016 after she gained admission to study Economics in 2012. However, she is still in her third year.

Responding to the reports, the Chef shared a post on her Instagram page.

In her post, Chioma advised people to keep shut if they don’t know the truth.

“If you are unsure about any news, Shut up,” she wrote.