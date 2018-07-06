Local News

Chris Brown’s Mugshot Released After He Was Arrested On The Night Of His Concert (Photo)

 

 Chris Brown’s mugshot

Chris Brown was arrested Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, Florida in connection with an outstanding warrant from a neighbouring area, police told TMZ.

Now his mugshot has been released online.

Brown, 29, went directly from his concert at Coral Sky Amphitheater into police custody.

The warrant for the singer was for felony battery, stemming from when he allegedly ‘sucker punched’ a photographer inside a Tampa Bay club last year, People reports. 

The warrant was issued in April 2017 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, People noted. 

TMZ reports that police waited until Chris finished his concert – part of his Full Moon Tour – before escorting him into a cruiser.

He was booked at 11 pm local time and released on $2,000 bail right before midnight. 

Hours after his release, Chris seemed to address his arrest on his Instagram page.

In the early Friday morning post to his 44 million followers he wrote: ‘What’s NEW?????? Show tomorrow!!!!,’ adding a heart emoji.

