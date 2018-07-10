Christiano Ronaldo Signs For Juventus

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli travelled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with the 33-year old icon to complete the $110 million transfer.

The Guardian reports that Ronaldo will sign a four-year deal with an annual salary of around €30m.

Real Madrid released a statement on Tuesday saying that they had agreed to the transfer “at the will and the request of the player,” adding,

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has made this one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club.

“Beyond the titles he won during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and constant improvement.”

Ronaldo won a pair of La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Madrid, including each of the last three seasons. He leaves Real Madrid as the all-time leading goal scorer, scoring 450 goals in his 438 appearances.