Sports

Christiano Ronaldo Signs For Juventus

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli travelled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with the 33-year old icon to complete the $110 million transfer.

The Guardian reports that Ronaldo will sign a four-year deal with an annual salary of around €30m.

Real Madrid released a statement on Tuesday saying that they had agreed to the transfer “at the will and the request of the player,” adding,

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has made this one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club.

“Beyond the titles he won during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and constant improvement.”

Ronaldo won a pair of La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Madrid, including each of the last three seasons. He leaves Real Madrid as the all-time leading goal scorer, scoring 450 goals in his 438 appearances.


You may also like

Ronaldo Pens Open Letter To Real Madrid Fans

See How Much Each Team Will Get For Participating At The World Cup!

‘No Regrets over World Cup’ – Rohr Commits to Eagles

Stephen Keshi Stadium In Asaba Nears Completion As It Gets CAA Pass Mark

World Cup: Croatia Sack Coach Ahead Of England Semi-Final Clash

Leon Balogun gives Tips on how Eagles can get Better

World Cup; Player Receives Death Threats With His Family After Scoring Own Goal

‘The Saddest Day of my Life’ – Neymar’s World Cup Heartbreak

‘Neymar will Never be like Pele’ – Felipe Scolar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *