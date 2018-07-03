Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated under Buhari- FFK

Femi Fani Kayode has said again that there is an islamisation agenda, where the Fulanis seek to dominate and subjugate other ethnic groups. Mr Kayode in a recent Twitter post noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is more inrerested in Fulani rights than Nigerian rights.

The former Minister of Aviation said there can be no peace when some are above the law whilst others are subject to the law – He added Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated.

Can there be peace when our Pres. is more inrerested in Fulani rights than Nigerian rights?Can there be peace when some are above the law whilst others are subject to the law?Can there be peace when Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 3, 2018