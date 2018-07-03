Business News, Metro News, Trending

Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated under Buhari- FFK

 

Femi Fani Kayode has said again that there is an islamisation agenda, where the Fulanis  seek to dominate and subjugate other ethnic groups. Mr Kayode in a  recent Twitter post noted that President Muhammadu Buhari  is more inrerested in Fulani rights than Nigerian rights.

The former Minister of Aviation said there can be  no peace when some are above the law whilst others are subject to the law – He added  Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated.

See tweets below


