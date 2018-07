Some dignitaries at the wedding

Governor Darius Ishaku’s son Engr. David tied the knot with his beautiful wife Dr. Dorcas yesterday.

The wedding was attended by many governors, Sule Lamido, Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi, Sule Lamido and other top dignitaries.

The wedding held successfully and it’s hoped the couple would have a happy life together.

