Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Comedian, Ayo Makun has taken to Instagram to wish veteran Actress, Kate Henshaw a happy birthday as she clocks a year older today.

A.Y, in a lengthy post dropped a beautiful birthday message he coined from all the movie titles the female entertainer featured in.

Giving the right up the title; “True Confession”, he was able to convince some of his fans that he was actually narrating a true life incident before he dropped the bombshell, explaining that he made the exceptional move using movies Kate acted in.

Read the creative birthday message:

TRUE CONFESSION
Dear Omono, 25 years ago at exactly ‘WHEN THE SUNSET’ was when Bob Manuel snatched you away from me, though my love for you was far ‘ABOVE DEATH’ as i trusted God to move on in 2003.
It was ‘A MILLION TEARS’ for you when you got to know ‘THE GAME MEN PLAY’ in 2006. I also got the good news that you felt ‘STRONGER THAN PAIN’ after your last experience in 2007.
Love brought me back to you, and I was there when ‘Basorge came again with his own eye service of ‘DO GOOD’. ‘BROKEN TEARS’ became mine in 2008, as the ‘ASSASSIN’S PRACTICE’ was what i had in mind at ‘THE MEETING’ where I was ‘BUSTED’ by ‘THE WOMEN’ who claimed to have understood ‘THE SCARS OF WOMANHOOD’ in your favour.

Omono, the spirit of ‘ROTI’ will not spare our oppressors from the ‘CONSEQUENCES’ of all the heartbreak they cost us. You may choose to want to believe that my coming back for you is already a ‘BROKEN AMBITION’ or the ‘END OF BATTLE’ concerning our ‘COUPLES AWARD’ goal from wayback, but you of all people should know that ‘FIGHTING FOR NOTHING’ is not the portion of a man with ‘NEW MONEY’.

Yours Truly,

Yoruba Demon.

NOTE: IF YOU LIKE GO AND TAG MY WIFE @midas_interiors WITH THE ABOVE FICTIONAL COMPOSITION DEDICATED TO KATE HENSHAW, OUR NOLLYWOOD FOREVER LIVING PRODUCT… USING SOME OF HER MOVIE TITLES OVER THE YEARS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE EVER SMILING DOWN TO EARTH FRIEND AND SISTER OF MINE @k8henshaw #yorubademons

