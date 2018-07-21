Entertainment, Gossip

Comedian Ajebo crying uncontrollably at his white wedding (Photos+Video)

Comedian Ajebo, who is known for his viral comedy skits was seen crying uncontrollably at his white wedding with his fiancee, Uche.

See photos from the white wedding below:

Watch the video below:

Comedian Ajebo popped the question to his long-term babe during their vacation in Dubai for Uchechi’s birthday last year.

Speaking on their engagement he wrote;

“I found you, I found Love..With you everything is complete. Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me @uchae_kalu MrsEREM?♥?♥?♥??MeettheJEBOS18”.

Comedian Ajebo’s real name is Emeka Erem and he was born in Abia State, a protege of comedian AY Makun, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and all through the years, has become a prominent household name.

Back in 2013, the comedian declared in an interview with THE NATION, that he won’t get married till he makes 100M Naira, so from that it might be safe to assume he has made more than that amount now. LOL”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s Son White Wedding

Femi Otedola buys his daughter DJ Cuppy a brand new 2018 Range Rover Sport

16-year-old UNILAG Female Student declared missing (Photos)

Actress Tracy Daniels says Producers are benching them for those with British Accents

Photos from Tobi Bakre’s homecoming reception at Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state

Music: DJ Prince x Sean Tizzle – In My Head

Rapper Sarkodie “Weds” Longtime Lover Tracy In Ghana

I Didn’t Expect People To Condemn Me Over Aramide Comment – Comedian Ebiye

M.I. releases Video for ‘Brother’ feat. Nosa & Milli as he addresses Choc Boiz Fallout (Watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *