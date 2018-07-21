Comedian Ajebo crying uncontrollably at his white wedding (Photos+Video)

Comedian Ajebo, who is known for his viral comedy skits was seen crying uncontrollably at his white wedding with his fiancee, Uche.

See photos from the white wedding below:

Watch the video below:

Comedian Ajebo popped the question to his long-term babe during their vacation in Dubai for Uchechi’s birthday last year.

Speaking on their engagement he wrote;

“I found you, I found Love..With you everything is complete. Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me @uchae_kalu MrsEREM?♥?♥?♥??MeettheJEBOS18”.

Comedian Ajebo’s real name is Emeka Erem and he was born in Abia State, a protege of comedian AY Makun, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and all through the years, has become a prominent household name.

Back in 2013, the comedian declared in an interview with THE NATION, that he won’t get married till he makes 100M Naira, so from that it might be safe to assume he has made more than that amount now. LOL”

Leave a Comment…

comments