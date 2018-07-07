Entertainment, Gossip

Comedian, Kevin Hart shares adorable family photos as he turns 39

American Actor and comedian, Kevin Hart who turned 39 on Friday, July 7, shared these new adorable photos with his wife Eniko Hart and three children, Heaven, 13, Hendrix, 10, and Kenzo, 7 months to celebrate his new age.

See Photos Below ;

Kevin Hart Family

Kevin Hart Family

Kevin and wife Eniko have come a long way since news of his sex scandal broke last year.

Eniko celebrated Hart’s new milestone on Friday, when she posted a loving note to her husband on Instagram, where the couple often share family photos and showcase their love.

“Happy birthday babe. There are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! Xoxo,”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Take advantage of this life changing opportunity and apply now to study towards a University of South Wales Online Degree!

Davido and Chioma step out together for a night out.

PSG signs former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on one-year deal

I gained admission to study medicine twice – Seyi Law

Sad: 20 year old Nigerian student commits suicide in her hotel room in UK

What i Sacrificed for my first nollywood role – Singer, Seyi Shay

I’m a small girl with big God — Toke Makinwa

Police arrest, dismiss, arraign alleged killer of NYSC member

Nigeria is safe again, Buhari praises Military

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *