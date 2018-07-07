Comedian, Kevin Hart shares adorable family photos as he turns 39

American Actor and comedian, Kevin Hart who turned 39 on Friday, July 7, shared these new adorable photos with his wife Eniko Hart and three children, Heaven, 13, Hendrix, 10, and Kenzo, 7 months to celebrate his new age.

Kevin and wife Eniko have come a long way since news of his sex scandal broke last year.

Eniko celebrated Hart’s new milestone on Friday, when she posted a loving note to her husband on Instagram, where the couple often share family photos and showcase their love.

“Happy birthday babe. There are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! Xoxo,”

