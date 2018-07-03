Comedian Teju baby face holds a flamboyant dedication for his twins in Lagos (photos)

Comedian and TV host Tejumade Oyelakin popularly known as Teju babyface cannot hide his joy since he became a proud father of twins two months ago six years after marrying his love Tobi Banjoko Oyelakin.

Teju baby face, who married his beauty queen wife in 2012, waited for over five years before they were finally blessed.

The couple is over the moon with joy and they spared no cost as they dedicated their children on Sunday in Lagos on returning to the country.

Oyelakin explained that the flamboyant dedication is not a show-off or misplaced priority but their way of appreciating God for not forgetting them.

He also shared words of exhortation to those who have lost faith one way or the other, saying: “God still answers prayers”

He wrote below;

See photos below: