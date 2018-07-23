Entertainment

Comedienne Emanuella Celebrates Her 8th Birthday Today (Photos)

Emanuella Samuel is a young comedienne from Nigeria who has featured in tons of videos on YouTube. She mainly features in Mark Angel Comedy videos. Emanuella first rose to fame when she appeared in Mark Angel’s comedy video ‘My Real Face’. Since then she has appeared in number of Angel’s videos. Emanuella Samuel is one of the most repeated artists in his videos and most liked too.

Their collaboration is what makes Mark Angel’s videos extraordinary and likeable. The two have number of videos together and their content is different each time. Their settings, cultural background and natural acting are what makes the audience tick and come back for next video. Emanuella’s innocence and unique style of acting has set her apart from other YouTubers of her generation.

She wrote;

Happy birthday to me. Jesus I thank you. Thanks to everyone supporting me. I love you all. God bless you all.


You may also like

Could Chidinma Ekile be pregnant?

Bobrisky’s outfit to Halima Abubakar’s ‘Blood battle’ Movie Premiere

Gifty Powers declares she will always be a ‘god forever’

Music: D.wahx – Sho Mo Age Mi Ni

These latest Chidinma Ekile’s photos will make you fall in love with her

JAMB remits another N7.8 billion to the FG

2face babymama, Sumbo Adeoye reveals she had 4 miscarriages before she got married

Rev. Father Mbaka attacks President Buhari, says Angels are warming up for him

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *