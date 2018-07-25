Entertainment

Condoms At My Concert Were For Sex Awareness – Mayorkun

DMW artiste, Mayorkun has said that the condoms found at his Ibadan Concert were only distributed to fans for a safe sex awareness programme.

According to a report by NET , while trying to encourage safe sex among youths, the organizers, with the support of relevant organisations, distributed packs of condoms freely for reproductive and family health awareness which, it says, is typical of events of this magnitude.

“These were seen littering the event ground afterwards,” it says.

On the turnout at the concert, said to be 13,000 guests, Mayorkun says, “I planned to see between 5,000 and 7,000 people yesterday, but I was shocked to see 13,000 people.

“I was ready to perform for two to three hours, which I also promised maximum security.

“So, as soon as I got news on how packed the mall was, I had to get more security.

“The entrance planned for me to use was busy, I had to beg the mall owners to open the back gate for cars to come in.”

