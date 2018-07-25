Entertainment, Gossip

Condoms at my concert were for sex awareness – Mayorkun

DMW artiste, Mayorkun has said that the condoms found at his Ibadan Concert were only distributed to fans for a safe sex awareness programme.

According to a report by NET, while trying to encourage safe sex among youths, the organizers, with the support of relevant organisations, distributed packs of condoms freely for reproductive and family health awareness which, it says, is typical of events of this magnitude.

“These were seen littering the event ground afterwards,” it says.

On the turnout at the concert, said to be 13,000 guests, Mayorkun says, “I planned to see between 5,000 and 7,000 people yesterday, but I was shocked to see 13,000 people.

“I was ready to perform for two to three hours, which I also promised maximum security.

“So, as soon as I got news on how packed the mall was, I had to get more security.

“The entrance planned for me to use was busy, I had to beg the mall owners to open the back gate for cars to come in.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

#BankWars; Bank apologizes for Social Media post shading competitors

Man who slammed Muslim woman for taking pic with Bobrisky, apologizes

Music: Simi ft. 2Baba – Original Baby

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy a relaxing afternoon on a $180million luxury yacht (Photos)

Nigerian man walks out on his date who ordered takeaway of N7,000 for her friends

“I slept with her because my wife wasn’t around” – Man caught defiling 6 year old daughter, blames wife

Gambian Actress shades female celebs who are above 30 and single

Video: M.I Abaga ft. Nosa & Milli – Brother

Houseboy confesses to selling employer’s N10m Toyota Prado Land Cruiser for N50,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *