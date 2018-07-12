Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Confusion as to what two crazy England fans who tattooed “England World Cup Winners 2018” will do after England failed to reach the finals (Photos)

The second Final Match between Croatia versus England was very entertaining for 120 long minutes and while the nation of Croatia jubilated after the final blast of the whistle, there was despair or unhappiness amongst the english fans.

England was defeated and denied the potential slot to face France in the 2018 World Cup final tournament clash, after they were thrashed 2 – 1 by Croatia in the semi-final clash.

Before the game, two crazy England fans had already tattooed “England World Cup Winners 2018” and football fans are now wondering what will happen next after England failed to reach the finals.

Sorry Guys “It’s not coming home” .

Some reactions below ;


