Corper Dies On His Way For Final Clearance Two Days Before Passing Out

A corps member has left his family, friends and colleagues in lament after his tragic demise. The deceased identified as Ahangba Victor Adegwa reportedly died on his way for his final clearance, just two days to his passing out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Until his death, he was a corper serving in Bayelsa state.

He was laid to rest at his hometown in Anyiin town, Logo local government area of Benue state.

His colleagues were there to support the family at the burial.

May his soul rest in peace.