Trending

Corper Dies On His Way For Final Clearance Two Days Before Passing Out

A corps member has left his family, friends and colleagues in lament after his tragic demise. The deceased identified as Ahangba Victor Adegwa reportedly died on his way for his final clearance, just two days to his passing out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Until his death, he was a corper serving in Bayelsa state.

He was laid to rest at his hometown in Anyiin town, Logo local government area of Benue state.

His colleagues were there to support the family at the burial.

May his soul rest in peace.


You may also like

World Cup: Croatian First Female President Celebrates Country’s Semi Final Qualification

Nigerian Man Gifts Daughter A Lexus Car at Her Convocation, Moves Daughter To Tears

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July

Angry Customer Bites Off Waiter’s Ear Over Poor Service

Cultists Surrender Their Weapons During Church Outreach In Port-Harcourt

Boy Who Was Abandoned By His Father At 5 Turns Out To Be The Lawyer Who Saved Him At 25

Dino Melaye breaks the internet with new single

My daughter almost cried after reading negative comments about me on social media – Femi Adesina

Woman swept away by sea waves found unconscious one year later on the same beach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *