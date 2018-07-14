Entertainment, Gossip

Cossy flaunts her boobs in Singer Faze’s face, says she should have stayed home with her toys

Actress Cossy Orjiakor is out here confused on if she should make a move on singer Faze or just maintain her lane.

Sharing the photo, she wrote;

He looks so cute tonight…. Should I make a move or maintain my lane .. If he can give massage I go just melt….. crying I should have stayed home with my toys.. Ohhhh l just sight men…OK .. Na. Hahaha I play safe

Cossy who was in the news last month for being a victim of Domestic Violence from one of her Neighbour, seems to have moved on with her life from that bitter experience.

