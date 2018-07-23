Entertainment, Gossip

Could Chidinma Ekile be pregnant?

Labi Layori, TV host sparked rumours of Chidinma Ekile being pregnant and possibly married after dropping a suggestive comment on the singer’s recent photo.

She wrote; ‘Boo to wife..now mummy in the making’.

Chidinma was recently linked to Kizz Daniel. However the state of that relationship is not known at the moment.

See screenshot and the following exchange afterwards:

Recently, social media posts from Chidinma have been hinting at a breakup with Kizz Daniel, but nobody paid them any attention.

Few days ago, she dropped a post stating that she cannot date someone who will demand she brushes her teeth first before kissing him in the morning.

She also advised against trying to check the phone of one’s good-looking partner because such can lead to heartbreak.

Perhaps, Chidinma’s recent posts could be a reflection of the challenges she was facing in the relationship with Kizz Daniel.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky’s outfit to Halima Abubakar’s ‘Blood battle’ Movie Premiere

Gifty Powers declares she will always be a ‘god forever’

Music: D.wahx – Sho Mo Age Mi Ni

These latest Chidinma Ekile’s photos will make you fall in love with her

JAMB remits another N7.8 billion to the FG

2face babymama, Sumbo Adeoye reveals she had 4 miscarriages before she got married

Rev. Father Mbaka attacks President Buhari, says Angels are warming up for him

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *