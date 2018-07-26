Could it be that Nigerian music sensation, Davido has begun a 9-5 job at Infinix authorised retail store?

Infinix Mobility in a bid to further bridge the gap between itself as a smartphone brand and its youthful target audience signed one of Africa’s most prolific music artiste at the moment, Davido as a brand ambassador in the month of May. They must have noticed the rate of unsurmountable closeness its consumers have towards certain sectors of Pop culture especially music and who better to bring on board than arguably Africa’s biggest music artiste, Davido.

Both brands cater to a young audience and are trendsetters, both brands also draw inspiration from their fans and inspire the future; a dream partnership structured to propel both brands to new heights. The story of Infinix and Davido coming together can be likened to a story of a wunderkind whom after global acknowledgement of his potentials is expected to fail but it doesn’t just seem to happen.

We have all heard of different ways brand ambassadors have shown their commitment and loyalty to a brand’s course such as wearing branded outfits, attending events orchestrated by the brand etc which are mostly stated in clauses within the contractual agreement between both parties but how about taking it to the extreme such as resuming a 9-5 fulltime job at the brand’s head office? You think its utterly impossible right? Well, so I thought but you might want to keep reading to uncover this mystery.

What we termed as impossible has come to fruition as what seemed like a normal day at 3C HUB on the 25th of July 2018 turned out to be the fateful day unsuspecting fans would see Davido casually walk into the store, move to the Infinix Mobility stand and purchase a brand new Infinix Note 5 device.

The sheer astonishment of that sight delighted staff and fans as they all watched Davido carefully unbox a brand-new Note 5 smartphone, power it on and speak on all the unique features of the “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone which range from the 18:9 Infinity display screen, 4500mAh battery that can last 3 days on a single charge to the A.I Camera and Google A.I Voice Assistant that performs tasks seamlessly.

Davido then proceeded to take selfies with the fans present and in a seemingly hilarious fashion assured everyone that he would be a regular face at the store even though most might have doubted the genuineness of his comments.

While we may not be able validate if truly superstar music artiste, Davido has resumed a fulltime job reporting at Infinix Mobility authorised retail store every weekday or the modalities that surround Davido’s supposed work related habitual appearances. One thing is an uncontested fact at this point, Davido would stop at nothing to reaffirm his allegiance to Infinix Mobility as being a brand ambassador is on its own a fulltime job.

Check out more pictures from his supposed first day of work at Infinix authorised retail store