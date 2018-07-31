Trending

Couple, Son And Girlfriend Arrested For Stealing In Lagos

A couple and their son have been arrested for breaking into a house at No. 8 Ade Onitiri, Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, with the aid of the son’s girlfriend. It was gathered that the burglary occurred when the owner of the house, Folashade Odunuga, embarked on a 3-month vacation. Tega Teddy’s girlfriend, Karima Edom, a close neighbour of the victim, allegedly passed information of the victim’s absence to her boyfriend.

Uroye Teddy, 45, and Margaret Teddy, who are parents of 18-year-old Tega, also aided in the theft. The stealing had been going on for weeks until the victim’s househelp, Eniola Abisola, visited.

She couldn’t understand how the thieves entered the apartment as all doors to the house remained closed. .

She immediately alerted the police. Ddetectives checked on all in the neighbourhood and the stolen Chevrolette Aveo saloon car was found parked in front of Tega’s parents’ house. .

He was promptly arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he entered the victim’s house through the ceiling and gradually, he began to pack the household items to his father’s house. .

He narrated that his mother helped him to hide the stolen items in an uncompleted building while his girlfriend, Karima, hid some in her house. .

The suspect, Tega, further revealed that his father went with him to the victim’s house to tow the aforementioned car. It was seen that Mrs Teddy had put the stolen properties for sale. .

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: Chevrolette, 42 inches flat screen TV, LG Home theatre sound system, electric generator, one standing fan, 5 leather bags, an iPad,baby shoes and other personal items.


