Couple’s traditional wedding pose earns them backlash from social media users

Nigeria is a country with diverse cultures and customs, but in the diversity there is a unity that most times seem unbreakable.

The traditional wedding between a Man and his bride is one of the most important ceremonies when it comes to nuptial business in Nigeria, and some might even suggest it is more important than a white (church) wedding and the state (court) wedding.

While the event is colorful and cheerful, there is likely to be a little disagreement one time or the other during the course of some ceremonies, and in this case, the way a newly married couple posed in one of their traditional marriage photos has however earned them criticisms from social media users.

In the photo, the Nigerian couple is seen doing a sexually suggestive pose. While they were criticised by a lot of social media users, they were also praised by some, who say it shows they have a playful relationship.

