Court frees ex Sokoto governor of corruption and conspiracy charges

Justice Abbas Ahmed of a high court sitting in Sokoto has freed former Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa from charges bothering on corruption and conspiracy.

The former governor was freed alongside four others, standing trial for theft, receiving stolen funds, criminal misappropriation and conspiracy.

This was made known by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC, via their official twitter handle.

