Courtois’s Real Madrid Move Suffers Setbacks

 

Thibaut Courtois

It appears the Belgium star could miss out on his move to Spain.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid is on the rocks as talks between the two clubs have been halted, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium international is keen to move to Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos set to pay £32 million ($42m) for the ex-Atletico Madrid stopper.

But with the Blues struggling to find a suitable replacement for the World Cup’s Golden Glove winner, they have told Madrid they are unable to sell right now.

