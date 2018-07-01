Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects New Real Madrid Deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has allegedly rejected an improved offer to stay on at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 33, has reportedly turned down a contract worth £26.7m from Los Blancos, Tuttosport reports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future came to the fore in May when he hinted that Real’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final would be his final game for the club.

Though he has long been linked with a sensational return to former club Manchester United, there are reports that European powerhouses Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his services.

Ronaldo will be headed back home to Portugal after they were eliminated from the ongoing 2018 World Cup, falling to Uruguay 2-1 Saturday night.