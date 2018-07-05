Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Agrees £500,000-a-week Contract With Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a £500,000-a-week salary at Juventus as his move from Real Madrid develops, according to media reports. The Portuguese superstar is finally ready to leave the Bernabeu for £88million, after nine years at the club.

And the Italian giants are ready to pay the big bucks to land the player who scored one of the great Champions League goals against them last season.

According to AS, Ronaldo, 33, wants to play on until he turns 41 – and complete another EIGHT seasons of football.

And his dream was to retire at Real Madrid, but that now looks dead in the water as he looks to secure his exit.

He had waited six months for a new contract offer from Bernabeu president Florentino Perez, but was fuming by January when he had seen no offer.

Zinedine Zidane was one of the figures who asked the Madrid hierarchy to offer Ronaldo an improved contract during the course of last season.

But with the France legend now out of the club, the former Manchester United star’s list of allies has become smaller.

So super agent Jorge Mendes has discussed terms with the seven-time consecutive Serie A winners and their owners, the Agnelli family.

And the offer of £500,000 a week would keep him among the best-paid players on the planet.


