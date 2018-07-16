Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled by Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled by Italian giants Juventus after his stunning £99.2m move to the club.

During the ceremony in Turin Monday, the Portugal superstar says he is “grateful for the opportunity” given to him by Juventus, as players of his age “usually go to Qatar or China”.

“To come to this club at this stage of my career, I am very happy,” he said at his presentation.

The 33-year-old also said he hopes to be the “lucky star” as the Italian side attempt to win the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored a club record 450 goals in 432 games for Real – winning four Champions Leagues and La Liga twice since his move from Manchester United in 2009.

“I want to win,” he said. “I want to be the best. Who knows, maybe I will be awarded the Ballon d’Or again but things will happen naturally.

“It was difficult to win it in Manchester and Real Madrid, but maybe here? We will see.”

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner added that there were “many important things” that contributed to his decision.

“I am well – physically, mentally and emotionally,” he said. “That is why I am so proud of being here and the way I have come here.

“I am different from all the other players who think that their career is over at my age, but I want to show the others that I am different. It is very emotional for me at the club now because I am not 23, I am 33.

“It gives me so much momentum for the future.”

Ronaldo is going to be the highest earning player in the Serie A with his €30 million per year salary, but that would be forgotten if he performs near as well as he did at Madrid.