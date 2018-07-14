Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Croatian politicians wears country Jersey to work (Photos)

The 2018 World Cup tournament certainly is quite an interesting one as country, Croatia which is one of the underrated countries that was expected to leave the game at the early stage, took many by surprise as they fought their way to the finals.

Come Sunday, the Eastern European country will be competing with France on Sunday for the winner of Russia 2018 World Cup.

To show support to their country and as a way of motivating the players, Croatian Politicians turned up to work wearing their jersey.

Photos below,

Croatian politicians

Croatian politicians

