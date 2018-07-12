Cultists On The Run After Raping Girl Repeatedly During Initiation In A Bush

Some group of cultists are said to be on the run after allegedly raping a girl multiple times during initiation into their group. The girl was allegedly raped in the process of being initiated in the cult group yesterday in Sapele area of Delta state.

Journalist Sapele Oghenek who shared the news reported that the cultists had their way with girl several times before letting her go after taking her into the bush for the initiation. The girl who couldn’t contain the shame/guilt told her parents what happened before the authorities were alerted.

Report has it that the cultists believed to be responsible for the rape are currently on the run after their actions were revealed.

Girls being raped during cult initiations seem to have become a negative trend in most parts of the country.

Earlier this month, no fewer than 30 teenage girls in some Junior Secondary School in Enugu state were repeatedly gang-raped during and after initiation into some cult confraternities.

Following a tip-off, the police raided some schools in Enugu where they were confronted with the tragic situation and arrested many.