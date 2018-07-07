Cultists Surrender Their Weapons During Church Outreach In Port-Harcourt

Today was a remarkable one as several members of a cult group terrorising the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State reportedly repented and changed their ways. gave their lives to Christ.

David Ibiyeomie, the presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries , enrolled them immediately into a bible school program with a promise to train each and everyone of them in a skill acquisition upon graduation from the bible school program.

The repentant cultists surrendered the weapons in their possession and promised to bring out more weapons and friends in the days ahead.

The surrendered weapons which were handed over to the Rivers State Police command today includes: 28 machetes, 2 axes, 1 dagger, 5 different live ammunition, 1 cartridge and charms.

